AU Small Finance Bank hikes FD rates, retail customers can now earn up to 8.00%

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) also allows non-callable deposit of ₹1 Cr to ₹2 Cr with higher rate of returns. Non-callable deposits are accounts that do not allow making premature withdrawals, hence on this type of deposits maturing in 12 months 1 day - 15 months, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.70% and on those maturing in 15 months 1 day - 18 months, AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) is offering an interest rate of 7.85%. Non-callable deposits maturing in 18 months 1 day - 24 months will fetch an interest rate of 7.60% and those maturing in 24 months 1 day - 36 months will fetch an interest rate of 8.10%.