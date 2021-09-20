Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AU Small Finance Bank issues over 40,000 credit cards since April launch

AU Small Finance Bank said its credit cards caters to all sections of society with four variants of Altura, Altura Plus, Vetta and Zenith.
1 min read . 01:32 PM IST Livemint

  • The bank said it has ensured customers easy access to credit cards in more than 150 districts, including cities as well as remote locations of the country

MUMBAI : AU Small Finance Bank on Monday said it has issued over 40,000 credit cards, of which, more than 50% are issued to first-time credit card users.

The benchmark, it said, was set in a short span after the card was launched in April this year. The bank said it has ensured customers easy access to credit cards in more than 150 districts, including cities as well as remote locations of the country.

“Keeping in mind the needs of customers from all strata, AU Bank has brought few unique features like complimentary access to railway lounges. The bank has also created an industry-first device protection plan, where eligible electronic devices purchased using AU Bank credit cards come with free screen damage and extended warranty plan," it said in a statement.

Mayank Markanday, chief of credit cards, AU Small Finance Bank, said, the bank is consciously working towards providing customers this limited liability instrument to experience a sense of accomplishment.

“Like all our products, with our credit cards we are delighted to win the trust of our customers, especially many first-time users. We take pride in going the extra mile by doing small things differently and bringing value to our customers by making banking more convenient for them. Having enrolled more than 50% customers as first-time credit card users in such a short span, I believe we are on our way to a new beginning," said Markanday.

The bank said its credit cards caters to all sections of society with four variants of Altura, Altura Plus, Vetta and Zenith.

