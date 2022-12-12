AU Small Finance Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits, savings accounts

AU SFB FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.75% on deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 1 month and 15 days, and AU SFB is offering an interest rate of 4.25% on deposits maturing in the next 1 month and 16 days to 3 months. For FDs maturing in 3 months, 1 day to 6 months, AU Small Finance Bank promises a rate of 5.00%, and for those maturing in 6 months, 1 day to 12 months, it promises a rate of 6.10%. Deposits with maturities between 12 months and 15 months will earn 7.35% interest, while deposits with maturities between 15 months and 24 months will earn 7.20% interest. The bank is giving an interest rate of 7.75% on deposits maturing in 24 months, 1 day to 45 months, and AU SFB is offering an interest rate of 7.20% on deposits maturing in 45 months, 1 day to 120 months.