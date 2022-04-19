AU Small Finance Bank to consider bonus issue along with results on April 26.

AU Small Finance Bank to consider bonus issue along with results on April 261 min read . 10:17 AM IST
AU Small Finance Bank has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th April 2022 at Jaipur
The Jaipur-based AU Small Finance Bank has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 25th April 2022 and will continue on Tuesday, 26th April 2022 at Jaipur.
The following business items shall be taken up for consideration on Tuesday, 25th April 2022:
a) The Audited Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2022;
b) To consider the proposal for issuance of Bonus Shares subject to requisite approvals; and
c) To consider and recommend a Dividend on equity shares for the financial year ended 31st March 2022
AU Small Finance Bank's share price touched a 52-week high of ₹1,442.70, as the company considers a bonus issue. At 10.17 am, its shares were trading at 1434.50 on BSE.
AU Bank is the largest small finance bank with 880 touchpoints serving 23.7 lakh customers in 15 states and two Union territories. It has an employee base of over 25,500.