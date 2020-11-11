Auto-debit failures show stress among borrowers

India’s retail borrowers are still to find their feet as seen from the failure of a large number of auto-debit transactions in October, underscoring growing stress in the banking system from the pandemic-induced turmoil despite the six-month moratorium on loan repayment.

Such automatic payments are recurring by nature wherein the borrower agrees to an auto-debit mandate, and the loans are drawn on a monthly basis from a bank account.

According to the latest data on auto-debit transactions on the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) platform, as much as 40.1% of auto-debit transactions by volume in October have failed largely due to insufficient funds, worsening from a bounce rate of 31.5% in February. The percentage of failure was only a tad higher in September at 40.8%, the data showed, indicating the prevailing economic distress among small borrowers.

The bounce rate slightly increased between September and October when seen in terms of the value of transactions. While 31.7% of these recurring payments, including equated monthly instalments (EMIs), insurance premiums, among others failed in September by value, the number was 32.2% in October.

What could have had an effect on the repayment trend is the inconclusiveness of the Supreme Court on interest payment during the recent moratorium period that ended on 31 August. However, as directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government, lenders have already credited the difference between compound and simple interest in borrower accounts by 5 November.

The bounce rate data is in sharp contrast to the narrative of improved collection efficiencies offered by banks so far. Large banks like HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) disclosed in their September quarter earnings commentary that their collection efficiencies were much above 90%. Experts have been baffled by the disconnect between the data and the optimism projected by lenders.

“There is a disconnect, and I do not think we will be able to get reasonable clarity before the Q3 and Q4 numbers are in. I would say it is a bit of a wait-and-watch, but there is certainly a divergence between the auto-debit bounce data and the collection numbers reported by lenders," said Saswata Guha, director, Fitch Ratings.

Guha said even the number of recast requests being disclosed by banks is much lower than what was being anticipated.

“Given the kind of economic distress, it seems too optimistic in the backdrop of an economic recovery which is still fragile. However, banks have also indicated that there could be more requests in the coming days and some have also balanced their commentary with a cautionary note," Guha said.

SBI, for instance, has received debt recast requests of ₹6,495 crore, of which ₹2,400 crore is from retail borrowers and the remainder from corporates. C.S. Setty, managing director, SBI, said on 4 November that beyond corporates, most of the recast requests came from micro, small and medium enterprises where 35,000 borrowers have applied for easier repayment terms. However, there is time till 31 December to agree upon resolution plans under RBI’s new recast window and SBI expects additional restructuring of ₹13,000 crore till then.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via