Auto loan NPA to remain high for next 6-12 months: Moody’s

Commercial vehicle sales in India declined 37.2% in the nine-months ending December 2020 compared with the same period in 2019. Demand for commercial vehicles declined because of the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. The voluntary vehicle scrapping policy the government announced as part of its budget in February will boost sales of fuel efficient and environmentally friendly new commercial vehicles, though the government has not yet released an implementation timeline for the policy. Loans on commercial vehicles account for the highest percentage of assets in Indian auto ABS rated by Moody’s.