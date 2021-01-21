Auto-debit defaults fall in Dec

The recovery comes at a time when a judicial order has barred lenders from classifying certain loans as bad if not declared by 31 August. Bankers had earlier said that this led more people to delay their repayments, as they awaited the Supreme Court judgment. The formal moratorium ended on 31 August, but the apex court’s 3 September order for status quo in downgrading of loans is being seen as a moratorium by many, possibly affecting their repayment decisions.

