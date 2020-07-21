NEW DELHI : Avanse Financial Services, an education focused non-banking financial company (NBFC) on Tuesday said it has raised ₹250 crore through RBI's targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO 2.0) and the government's partial credit guarantee (PCG) scheme.

Private equity major Warburg Pincus-led Avanse has raised ₹100 crore through TLTRO 2.0 and ₹150 crore via PCG scheme.

The company plans to utilize the funds for expanding its education loan offerings to both students and institutions.

“Government and RBI’s TLTRO and PCG scheme for channelizing liquidity to small and mid-sized NBFCs are encouraging initiatives in the wake of covid-19…based on our strong franchise and prudent risk management along with the necessary boost from the government, we will be able to contribute towards building a robust education ecosystem," Amit Gainda, chief executive of Avanse said.

Gainda said the pandemic has created a disruption in the education sector and they did see contraction in demand in the first quarter of the 2020-21 financial year but hoped that in next few months academic activities will pick up, so does their education business.

“We have cash in hand for around 10-12 months, and this will help us in expanding our businesses both in B2B (institutional loan) and B2C (students loan and the digital education loan portfolios," he said in a video interaction.

By 31 March 2020, the firm had ₹2800 crore total asset under management. During the 2019-20 financial year, Avanse said it catered to 69,000 clients, a 3.3 times growth in live customers as compared to the previous financial year. Warburg Pincus holds 80% of equity stake in Avanse.

Gainda said business is expected to grow at 10% to 15% with a short to medium-term view and 15%-20% with a long term view. He added that while the US education market is down because of physical colures of universities in the current pandemic time, other countries like the UK, Germany, Australia, Ireland and New Zealand education sectors are opening up, which he hoped will drive the education loan market .

