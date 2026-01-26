Axis keeps all options open for infusing capital in non-bank arm Axis Finance
Summary
The bank planned to cut stake in Axis Finance. But the central bank last month withdrew its draft circular, allowing banks to continue with overlapping non-bank lending operations through their subsidiaries.
Axis Bank Ltd is still evaluating multiple options to infuse capital into its consumer lending subsidiary Axis Finance, with the process “very much ongoing", according to a top executive.
