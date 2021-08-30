Axis Bank begins issuing debt securities under 35,000 crore-debt raise plan

“We wish to inform you that the Bank has initiated the process of issuing of the debt instruments, in the form of the Additional Tier 1 Notes (“Notes") in foreign currency, subject to market conditions. This will be a sustainable bond under the Sustainable Financing Framework of the Bank. The issuance is part of the existing Global Medium Term Notes (“GMTN") programme of the Bank. The Offering Circular for the GMTN programme has been updated on Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) and the International Securities Market (ISM)," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

