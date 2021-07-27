Axis Bank buys 5.55% stake in financial technology firm IBBIC

Axis Bank buys 5.55% stake in financial technology firm IBBIC1 min read . 02:14 PM IST
Incorporated in May this year, IBBIC platform offers distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions to the Indian financial services sector
Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has bought 5.55 per cent stake in financial technology firm IBBIC.
The bank has subscribed to 50,000 equity shares of face value of ₹10 each fully paid up of IBBIC Private Ltd (IBBIC) for a consideration of ₹10 per equity share constituting 5.55 per cent of the issued and paid up capital of IBBIC, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
"Equity ownership of IBBIC is aimed at providing DLT solutions for the financial services sector," Axis Bank said.
The equity is acquired for a cash consideration of ₹5 lakh, it said.
DLT, more commonly known as blockchain technology, is a protocol to enable secure functioning of a decentralised digital database. It stores information securely using cryptography.
Stock of Axis Bank traded 2.47 per cent down at ₹737.45 apiece on BSE.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
