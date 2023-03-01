Axis Bank completes Citibank India deal
Mumbai: Axis Bank on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Citibank India’s consumer banking business for ₹11,603 crore marginally lower than what was announced in March 2022. This is due to the attrition seen among Citibank customers during the transfer of operations and jobs to Axis Bank.
