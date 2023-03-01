Axis Bank completes Citibank India deal

Amitabh Chaudhary, managing director and chief executive officer of Axis Bank, said 96% or 3,200 of Citi employees have joined the bank. The core capital buffer will go down by 1.70% from 15.55% in December. The entire integration will happen over the next 18 months, Chaudhry said, adding that it will take a hit of ₹1,500 crore as implementation costs, which will be amortised as the costs are incurred. Chaudhry said bank account details, cheque books, product benefits and privileges, debit card details will remain the same for the Citi customers, who are migrating to Axis Bank. Axis Bank has aggregate deposits of ₹8,881 billion, and a high proportion of the current, savings account (CASA) is at 77%