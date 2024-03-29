Axis Bank customers rattled by spate of fraudulent international purchases on credit cards, lender plays down concerns
The issue came to light as numerous Axis Bank credit card holders took to social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) to report unauthorised transactions, including international purchases made without their consent
Axis Bank, one of India's leading private sector lenders, is facing a wave of customer complaints regarding unauthorised transactions on their credit cards, prompting concerns about potential data breaches. However, the bank has denied any such breach and attributed the incidents to a limited of cases of fraud, as per an ET report.