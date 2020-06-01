Axis Bank cuts savings account interest rate to 3%

Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd cut interest rate on savings account by 25 basis points with effect from Monday.
Private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd cut interest rate on savings account by 25 basis points with effect from Monday.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
The interest on savings account for balance up to ₹50 lakh has been lowered to 3.5%. For balance above ₹50 lakh, the interest rate stands at 3.5%.
This move comes after RBI announce an off-cycle repo rate cut by 40 basis points to 4% last month.
Last month Kotak had lowered the interest rate on savings accounts by 25 basis points to 3.5%. Among banks, State Bank of India continues to have the lowest savings account interest rate at 2.75%.
Axis Bank had reported a surprise ₹1,388 crore loss for the fourth quarter, as it set aside funds to cover potential loan losses due to the coronavirus-driven downturn.
The bank's average savings deposit grew by 13% year on year to ₹1.60 lakh crore for fiscal year 2019-2020 compared to ₹1.4 lakh crore in the previous fiscal. Average current account deposits grew by 11% year on year to ₹74,300 crore.
The bank's current and savings account ratio of total deposits (CASA) stood at 39% in the March quarter compared to 41% in the previous year