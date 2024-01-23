Axis Bank expects personal loan growth to continue

Mumbai: Private sector lender Axis Bank believes it will be able to sustain its current growth in personal loans with the quality of the credit portfolio remaining healthy, a senior executive said on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Personal loans—a category of unsecured loans where the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been warning of exuberance—grew 28% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹65,083 crore as on 31 December. In comparison, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank witnessed a 37.3% y-o-y and 10.3% y-o-y growth in personal loans.

Sumit Bali, group executive and head of retail lending at Axis Bank, said that over 80% of customers in the personal loan segment are existing ones and the bank has quite a bit of their banking history. Such data on past transactions help banks make better credit decisions. To be sure, the share of existing bank customers in personal loans is higher than in segments like loan against property (76%), auto loan (65%), and home loan (57%), besides others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bank’s total advances grew 22% y-o-y to ₹9.32 trillion as on 31 December. Retail loans, a subsegment of the overall advances, rose 27% y-o-y.

“The growth (in personal loans) you see is a result of some transformation projects we have been running over the years and are midway through that journey. We expect portfolio quality will hold up and this kind of growth will continue," said Bali.

He said that the bank was not sacrificing quality for the sake of growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We have just tweaked (some) minor onboarding criteria but it is insignificant. These are not related to the newsflow you see but internal process changes to get more efficient," said Bali when asked if the bank is looking to tweak any risk filters following RBI’s concerns around the banking sector’s brisk growth in unsecured loans.

Axis Bank’s provision and contingencies for the December quarter stood at ₹1,028 crore and the bank said it fully provided for its entire AIF investments, setting aside ₹182 crore in the quarter. Last month, RBI clamped down on lenders allegedly evergreening loans through the use of alternative investment funds (AIFs), a practice previously red-flagged by the stock market regulator. It asked lenders to fully provide for such investments if they are not able to exit in 30 days.

In November, RBI raised the risk weights assigned to unsecured consumer credit like personal loans and credit card dues. This had an impact of 70-basis points (bps) on the bank’s core equity capital which as on 31 December stood at 13.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amitabh Chaudhry, managing director and chief executive, Axis Bank, told CNBC TV18 in an interview earlier this month from Davos that by increasing the risk weightages RBI gave a clear signal that it wants the market to temper their growth, watch for credit risks and also look at the leverage of some of the borrowers.

Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a net profit of ₹6,071 crore for the three months through December, up 4% from the same period last year, slightly falling short of analyst expectations. A Bloomberg poll of 14 analysts had pegged the bank’s Q3 net profit at ₹6,120 crore.

The bank’s net interest income—difference between interest earned and interest expended—grew 9% y-o-y to ₹12,532 crore. Its net interest margin—a gauge of profitability—stood at 4.01%, down 10 bps from the sequential quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Its aggregate deposits grew 18% y-o-y to ₹10.04 trillion and current and savings account deposits were up 12%. While the bank performed better among its peers in garnering current account savings account (CASA) deposits that are sought for their low cost, it sees strong competition for deposits to continue and believes it will be a challenge over the short and medium term.

As on 31 December, the bank’s reported gross non-performing asset (NPA) and net NPA ratios were at 1.58% and 0.36%, respectively, compared to 1.73% and 0.36% as on 30 September.

Shares of Axis Bank stood at ₹1,088.9 apiece, down 2.84% from the previous close. The broader 30-share BSE Sensex closed 1.47% down, at 70,370.55. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!