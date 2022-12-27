Axis Bank FD rates are in force from today, senior citizens can earn up to 7.75%

The latest interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr of Axis Bank are in force from today. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of December 27, 2022.
The latest interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr of Axis Bank are in force from today. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are effective as of December 27, 2022. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.00% for non-senior citizens and senior citizens can earn interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75%. Non-senior citizens can receive a maximum interest rate of 7% on deposits that mature in 2–10 years, while elderly individuals can get a maximum return of 7.75%.
Axis Bank FD Rates
On deposits that mature in the next seven to 45 days, the bank offers a 3.50% interest rate, while Axis Bank offers a 4.00% interest rate on deposits that mature in the next 46 to sixty days. Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 4.50% for FDs that mature in 61 days to 6 months; for FDs that mature in 6 months to 9 months, the interest rate is 5.75%. Deposits maturing in the next nine months to a year will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, and those maturing in the next year to a two-year period will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. Axis Bank offers a 7% interest rate on FDs with maturities of two to 10 years.
Axis Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
On deposits due in 7 days to 10 years, senior citizen residents will now get interest rates varying from 3.50% to 7.75%. Deposits maturing in 2 to 10 years will now earn elderly folks a maximum interest rate of 7.75%.
Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
Click on the image to enlarge
With Axis Bank, one may open a fixed deposit online and deposit at least Rs. 5,000 for a flexible term ranging from 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. You have the choice of receiving your FD interest payments monthly, quarterly, or at maturity. Axis Bank also offers you the option of an automatic roll-out facility, which deposits your fixed deposit interest rates to a specified savings account. Axis Bank has mentioned on its website that “FDs can be prematurely withdrawn apart from "Fixed Deposit Plus". Interest rate shall be 1% below the card rate prevailing as on the date of deposit, as applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank or 1% below the contracted rate, whichever is lower."
