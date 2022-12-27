Axis Bank FD rates are in force from today, senior citizens can earn up to 7.75%

With Axis Bank, one may open a fixed deposit online and deposit at least Rs. 5,000 for a flexible term ranging from 7 days to a maximum of 10 years. You have the choice of receiving your FD interest payments monthly, quarterly, or at maturity. Axis Bank also offers you the option of an automatic roll-out facility, which deposits your fixed deposit interest rates to a specified savings account. Axis Bank has mentioned on its website that “FDs can be prematurely withdrawn apart from "Fixed Deposit Plus". Interest rate shall be 1% below the card rate prevailing as on the date of deposit, as applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank or 1% below the contracted rate, whichever is lower."