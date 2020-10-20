Axis Bank festive offer: Home loans starts at 6.9%, auto loans from 7.99%

Axis Bank on Tuesday unveiled ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’ ahead of the festive seasons. From attractive interest rates on home loans to cashbacks and discounts — the private sector lender offers a host of benefits for its customers.

Borrowers can now avail the home loans starting at 6.9% per annum, the Axis Bank said in a statement. Auto loans can be availed with interest rate starting at 7.99%. The bank will offer up to 100% on-road funding for auto loans, the lender said. The EMIs for two-wheeler loans begins from ₹278 with certain riders.

Retail and Corporate customers can avail benefits from Axis Bank as well as its subsidiary companies – Axis Finance and Axis Direct. Additionally, Axis Direct will offer 50% brokerage cashback on trades during Mahurat trading, EDGE reward points on first equity SIP transaction and first trade on mobile app.

Axis Finance will give exclusive discount of up to 20% at select Just In Time stores on brands such Swarovski, Citizen, Seiko, Tissot etc with zero processing fee and zero down payment for loans up to 6 months.

Customers can enjoy various offers through the ‘Grab Deals’ platform which is hosted on the bank’s website and is applicable on products across categories like electronics, apparels, groceries, entertainment and more, the bank said. Borrowers can get "deals and discounts on more than 1,00,000 branded products on purchase through the credit and debit cards," the Axis Bank said. The bank partnered with Amazon, Flipkart, Westside, Marks & Spencers, Samsung, LG, Tata CLiQ, Whirlpool, HP, D Mart and more.

Commenting on the the campaign, Ravi Narayanan, President & Head Branch Banking, Retail Liabilities & Products, Axis Bank said, "Axis Bank is offering special interest rates on home loans, auto loans, gold loans and business loans to empower customers financially so that they can fulfill their long aspired dreams."

"This festive season, we want to encourage our customers to be Dil Se Open and gift their loved ones what they have longed for, since there is nothing more satisfying than watching their wish come true," he added.

Here are some of the key offers by the Axis Bank

1) Home loans with interest rate starting at 6.90%

2) Car loans with interest rate starting at 7.99%, and up to 100% on-road funding

3) Two-wheeler loans with EMIs as low as ₹278/ ₹10,000, (for tenure of 48 months) and up to 100% on-road funding

4) Personal loans: Interest rate starting @ 10.49%/ EMI starting @ ₹2,149 / lakh

5) Education loans: Interest rate starting @ 10.50% to transfer your existing loan

6) Gold loans: Processing fees @ 0.25% for loans > ₹2 lakh

7) Business loans with attractive ROI and 25% discount on processing fee

8)Avail EMI based doctor loan of more than ₹10 lakh starting from 10.75% ROI and 0.5% processing fee

9) Avail 50% off on processing fee for working capital loans

