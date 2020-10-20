Axis Bank festive offer: Home loans starts at 6.9%, auto loans from 7.99%

Customers can enjoy various offers through the ‘Grab Deals’ platform which is hosted on the bank’s website and is applicable on products across categories like electronics, apparels, groceries, entertainment and more, the bank said. Borrowers can get "deals and discounts on more than 1,00,000 branded products on purchase through the credit and debit cards," the Axis Bank said. The bank partnered with Amazon, Flipkart, Westside, Marks & Spencers, Samsung, LG, Tata CLiQ, Whirlpool, HP, D Mart and more.