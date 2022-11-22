Axis Bank and Flipkart have partnered to launch the ‘Super Elite Credit Card’. In an effort to scale the Flipkart SuperCoins reward programme and enhance the customer shopping experience, this card will serve extensive value to shoppers.
Commenting on the launch, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head, Cards & Payments, Axis Bank, said: “We have been continuously working on innovation-led partnership models to offer customers a value proposition specifically designed to cater to their changing needs, while delivering greater convenience and more benefits.
“We are delighted to take our existing partnership with Flipkart to the next level by launching a new variant of credit card, ‘Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card’. We believe that this co-branded credit card will certainly appeal to customers across India, seeking benefits in the form of SuperCoins, as it offers benefits and easy redemption opportunity on every transaction."
Commenting on the launch, Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President - Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, it is our constant endeavor to provide a convenient and affordable shopping experience for the 450+ million customers on our platform. With the launch of the ‘Super Elite Card’ in partnership with Axis Bank, we are reiterating our commitment to driving access to formal credit in India. We are happy to continue playing a role in making shopping affordable and convenient for our customers on Flipkart,"
“Today over 100 million Flipkart customers enjoy the benefits of SuperCoins, and we stay committed to providing our loyal customers greater value and rewards across Flipkart, Myntra, Cleartrip and 100+ participating brands on the reward store. The Flipkart Axis Bank Super Elite Credit Card, being launched with Axis Bank, customers can access their favorite products on Flipkart at great price points with 4X the SuperCoins. We are excited for this upgrade to our reward programme and are positive of its response", said Arief Mohamed, Vice President, Customer, Growth and Loyalty at Flipkart.
