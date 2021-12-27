Axis Bank gets RBI approval to re-designate Rajiv Anand as Deputy MD

Axis Bank gets RBI approval to re-designate Rajiv Anand as Deputy MD1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
- Private lender Axis Bank says Rajiv Anand will serve as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank till August 3, 2022.
Private lender Axis Bank today said the Reserve Bank of India today approved the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank till August 3, 2022.
The bank board in its October 27, 2021, meeting had approved the the re-designation of Anand as the Deputy MD.
"The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated December 27, 2021, has approved the re-designation of Rajiv Anand as the Deputy Managing Director of the bank from the date of its communication and co-terminus with his approved term of appointment till August 3, 2022 (both days inclusive)," Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Anand is the Executive Director (Wholesale Banking) of the bank since December 2018. Anand, 55, had joined Axis Bank in May 2013 from its asset management arm, Axis Asset Management Co Ltd, where he was the Managing Director & CEO. Anand was appointed as a director of the bank in May 2016 and thereafter as the Executive Director (Retail Banking) in August 2016.
With agency inputs
