Axis Bank hikes FD rates by 40 bps on 13 months to 2 years of tenors

The leading private sector lender Axis Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. The bank made this announcement on 10/03/2023 and upon the announcement, the bank has hiked interest rates by 40 bps on tenors of 13 months to 2 years. After the declaration, the bank is promising interest rates between 3.50% and 7.00%. Axis Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 7.26% for the general public and 8.01% for senior citizens on a deposit tenor of 2 years to 30 months.

