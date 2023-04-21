Axis Bank hikes FD rates by 5 bps on multiple tenors effective from today

Axis Bank hikes FD rates by 5 bps on multiple tenors effective from today2 min read 21 Apr 2023, 03:34 PM IST
- Axis Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
Axis Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the adjustment, the bank increased interest rates on a variety of tenors from 1 year to 1 year 24 days by 5 bps. Axis Bank offers interest rates on deposits that mature within the next seven days to ten years that range from 3.50% to 7.00%, while the bank offers a maximum interest rate on deposits maturing in the next two years to thirty months that is 7.20% for the general public and 7.95% for senior citizens. As per the official website of Axis Bank, the new FD rates are effective as of today 21/04/2023.
