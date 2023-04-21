Axis Bank hikes FD rates by 5 bps on multiple tenors effective from today

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.50% on fixed deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 45 days, while Axis Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits maturing in the next 46 days to 60 days. The interest rates offered by Axis Bank will remain at 4.50% for deposits held for 61 days to three months and 4.75% for those held for three months to six months. The interest rate on deposits that mature in 6 to 9 months will remain at 5.75%, while the interest rate on deposits that mature in 9 to 1 year will remain at 6%.