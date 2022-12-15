Axis Bank, one of the largest companies in the private sector, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, 15 December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.5% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Non-senior citizens can now receive up to 7% on deposits with maturities between two and ten years after Axis Bank increased interest rates.

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 45 days, and Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits maturing in the next 46 days to 60 days. For FDs that mature in 61 days to 6 months, Axis Bank is giving an interest rate of 4.50%; for FDs that mature in 6 months to 9 months, the interest rate is 5.75%.

Deposits with maturities between 9 months and 1 year will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, while those with maturities between 1 year and 2 years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. On FDs with maturities between two and ten years, Axis Bank is providing an interest rate of 7%.

View Full Image Axis Bank FD Rates (axisbank.com)

Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens

Resident senior citizen customers will now get interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens.

View Full Image Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens (axisbank.com)

The repo rate was increased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday of last week, raising it to 6.25% for the fifth time. After that, several financial institutions, including SBI, HDFC, Bank of Maharashtra, Jana Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IOB, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, announced interest rate hikes so far on retail term deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.