Axis Bank hikes FD rates, general public can earn 7% on tenors of 2 to 10 years

Axis Bank, one of the largest companies in the private sector, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, 15 December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.5% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Non-senior citizens can now receive up to 7% on deposits with maturities between two and ten years after Axis Bank increased interest rates.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}