Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Industry / Banking /  Axis Bank hikes FD rates, general public can earn 7% on tenors of 2 to 10 years

Axis Bank hikes FD rates, general public can earn 7% on tenors of 2 to 10 years

2 min read . 05:44 PM ISTVipul Das
Non-senior citizens can now receive up to 7% on deposits with maturities between two and ten years after Axis Bank increased interest rates.

  • Axis Bank, one of the largest companies in the private sector, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore.

Axis Bank, one of the largest companies in the private sector, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, 15 December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.5% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Non-senior citizens can now receive up to 7% on deposits with maturities between two and ten years after Axis Bank increased interest rates.

Axis Bank, one of the largest companies in the private sector, increased interest rates on fixed deposits under 2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, 15 December 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently offering interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.5% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.75% for senior citizens. Non-senior citizens can now receive up to 7% on deposits with maturities between two and ten years after Axis Bank increased interest rates.

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 45 days, and Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits maturing in the next 46 days to 60 days. For FDs that mature in 61 days to 6 months, Axis Bank is giving an interest rate of 4.50%; for FDs that mature in 6 months to 9 months, the interest rate is 5.75%.

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits maturing in the next 7 days to 45 days, and Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 4.00% on deposits maturing in the next 46 days to 60 days. For FDs that mature in 61 days to 6 months, Axis Bank is giving an interest rate of 4.50%; for FDs that mature in 6 months to 9 months, the interest rate is 5.75%.

Deposits with maturities between 9 months and 1 year will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, while those with maturities between 1 year and 2 years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. On FDs with maturities between two and ten years, Axis Bank is providing an interest rate of 7%.

Deposits with maturities between 9 months and 1 year will now earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, while those with maturities between 1 year and 2 years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%. On FDs with maturities between two and ten years, Axis Bank is providing an interest rate of 7%.

View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens

Resident senior citizen customers will now get interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens.

Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens

Resident senior citizen customers will now get interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 7.75% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.75% for senior citizens.

View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
Click on the image to enlarge
MINT PREMIUMSee All
View Full Image
Axis Bank FD Rates For Senior Citizens
Click on the image to enlarge

The repo rate was increased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday of last week, raising it to 6.25% for the fifth time. After that, several financial institutions, including SBI, HDFC, Bank of Maharashtra, Jana Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IOB, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, announced interest rate hikes so far on retail term deposits of less than 2 Cr.

The repo rate was increased by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) by 35 basis points (bps) on Wednesday of last week, raising it to 6.25% for the fifth time. After that, several financial institutions, including SBI, HDFC, Bank of Maharashtra, Jana Small Finance Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IOB, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, and Equitas Small Finance Bank, announced interest rate hikes so far on retail term deposits of less than 2 Cr.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP