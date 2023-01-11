Axis Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can now earn as high as 8.01%3 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 05:36 PM IST
The leading private sector lender Axis Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the revised rates took effect on January 10, 2023. Following the modification, Axis Bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.5% to 7.00% for the general public and 3.5% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The general public will now get a maximum interest rate of 7.26% on deposits due in 2 years to 30 months, while senior citizens will now receive a maximum interest rate of 8.01%.