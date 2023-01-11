Axis Bank hikes FD rates, senior citizens can now earn as high as 8.01%

Deposits that mature in 6 to 9 months will earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, and those that mature in 9 to 12 months will earn interest at a rate of 6.00%. On deposits maturing in 1 year to 1 year 24 days, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.75% and for those maturing in 1 year 25 days to 13 months, Axis Bank will offer an interest rate of 7.10%. Axis Bank will offer an interest rate of 6.75% on deposits maturing in 13 months to 2 years. Deposits maturing in 2 years to 30 months will fetch a maximum interest rate of 7.26% and those maturing in 30 months to 10 years, will fetch an interest rate of 7%.

