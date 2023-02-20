Axis Bank hikes lending rates by 10 basis points: What this means for borrowers
- The hike will make borrower's EMI outgo expensive if the person is taking a loan against the MCLR
Private lender Axis Bank has raised the marginal cost of funds-based lending rates by 10 basis points (bps) across MCLR tenors. The new rates came into effect from 19 February, 2023, according to the Axis Bank website.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×