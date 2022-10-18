Axis Bank hikes MCLR rates by 25 bps across tenors2 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 09:05 PM IST
The hike in MCLR rates by Axis Bank follows peer lenders increasing lending rates in response to a 50 basis increase in the repo rate by RBI
Private lender Axis Bank on Tuesday said it has increased the marginal cost of funds based lending rates (MCLR) by 25 basis points across tenors with immediate effect.