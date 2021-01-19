Axis Bank launches credit card with health, wellness benefits

Individuals have increased their focus on health ever since the coronavirus outbreak. Looking at this trend, the country's third-largest private sector bank has launched the Aura credit card, which offers health and wellness benefits.

"Our analytics indicated a strong trend among consumers with the way they have been spending on health care products. This showed a significant increase in spend in the health and wellness categories," said Sanjeev Moghe, EVP and head, cards and payments.

Axis Bank has tied up with Poshvine to offer benefits. The card also offers benefits from IndusHealth Plus, a health check-up company, and Practo, an online medical consultation platform.

Cardholders will be eligible for a discount up to ₹500 on annual medical check-ups via IndushealthPlus. With Practo, the card will provide up to four free online video consultations per month, with 24X7 access to doctors across all 21 specialties available on the platform.

It also offers up to four free online interactive fitness sessions per month powered by Fitternity, a health and fitness platform. Cardholders also get access to 16 recorded training sessions per month and can choose from various sessions such as yoga and cross-functional training programmes.

The bank has also tied up with Decathlon. As part of the welcome benefit, cardholders get a Decathlon voucher of Rs750.

According to the bank's website, the joining and annual fee for the card is Rs749. The finance charges will be 3.4% a month or 49.36% a year.

