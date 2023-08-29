Axis Bank launches 'Infinity Savings Account' with zero domestic transaction fees. Benefits, other details here1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind new savings account variant – ‘Infinity Savings Account’ to cater to digitally savvy customers who are frequent adopters of subscription-based models. This innovative savings account offers Axis Bank’s customers exclusive privileges, such as waived Average Monthly Balance (AMB) requirement, complimentary debit cards, and waiver of all the domestic charges against a small monthly recurring fee of ₹150 or annual fee of Rs1650.