Axis Bank launches ‘NEO for Business’. What is it? Features, and other details here1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Axis Bank announces the launch of ‘NEO for Business’, a distinctive Transaction Banking platform specially curated for Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive digital proposition that caters to the real, current, and emerging Transaction Banking needs of MSMEs.