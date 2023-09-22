Axis Bank has launched ‘NEO for Business’: The platform offers a range of features including digital self-onboarding, bulk payments, GST-compliant invoicing, and payment gateway integration
Axis Bank announces the launch of ‘NEO for Business’, a distinctive Transaction Banking platform specially curated for Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). This is a first-of-its-kind comprehensive digital proposition that caters to the real, current, and emerging Transaction Banking needs of MSMEs.
Neeraj Gambhir - Group Executive and head - Treasury, Markets, and Wholesale Banking Products, at Axis Bank, said, “The MSME Business Banking landscape is evolving rapidly, and there is a need for a comprehensive solution for all their Banking and Beyond Banking requirements. Our approach was to build a proposition that offers and solves their needs across a range of products and services on a single platform. ‘NEO by Axis Bank’ was launched as a platform for our corporate banking customers offering a complete suite of digital banking products and services. Within this platform, our newly launched ‘NEO for Business’ is a one-stop solution for the business requirements of MSMEs," he further added.
Vivek Gupta - President and head - of Wholesale Banking Products, said, “ NEO for Business is built to create a distinctive first Transaction Banking platform for MSME’s. It has contemporary UI/UX along with bank-grade security features. With NEO for Business, we will continue to transform the Transaction Banking landscape for MSMEs by creating a strong digital ecosystem to solve all the evolving needs of MSMEs."
Axis Bank’s NEO for Business platform offers a wide array of Banking and Beyond Banking features such as: