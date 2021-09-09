Axis Bank lists $600 mn AT-1 sustainable bonds on IFSC exchanges

"We look forward to a healthy pipeline of offshore bond issuances listing on our platform making Indian IFSC the destination of choice for listing overseas issuances. Till date, GSM platform has established over USD 55 billion in MTN programmes and more than USD 31 billion of bonds issued," V Balasubramaniam, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, INDIA INX said. Since the launch of NSE IFSC debt securities market, the platform has listed total aggregate Medium-Term Note (MTNs) worth over USD 22.25 billion; also witnessed listing of issues aggregate to USD 16.2 billion (including USD 750 million Green Bond). Vikram Limaye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSE said the platform facilitates issuance of green and sustainable bonds to offer local and international issuers an additional source of green financing to improve investor diversification, as well as enable issuers to focus on enhancing their ESG initiatives.

