Axis Bank notifies BIG changes in its popular Magnus credit card. Check list

Axis Bank notifies BIG changes in its popular Magnus credit card. Check list1 min read 22 Jul 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Axis Bank's prestigious Magnus credit card is set to lose some of its appeal as the bank devalues rewards and excludes certain payments from earning points. The changes will take effect from 1 September 2023, causing disappointment among users
Axis Banks's much revered Magnus credit card might loose some of its charm and shine following the privatised bank's Friday notice devaluing rewards on the card and excluding certain payments from earning reward points. The Magnus Credit Card that targets affluent customers remains enjoyed the
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×