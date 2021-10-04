Axis Bank offers 10-15% cashback on Flipkart, Amazon to new customers

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Axis Bank has announced mega offers for its new customers of its recently launched ASAP Digital Savings Accounts. Over and above the offers by the back for e-commerce platforms, customers will get flat 10 per cent to 15 per cent cashback at Flipkart and Amazon and up to 45 per cent cashback on more than 30 major brands. The announcement comes as both e-commerce majors are hosting their flagship festive sales - The Big Billion Days and Great Indian Festival.

Customers have the option of choosing from 4 savings account variants – Easy, Prime, Priority and Burgundy. These digital savings account variants offer higher amount of cashback and other privileges such as complimentary lounge access at airports, free ATM withdrawals etc. These debit cards associated with these accounts offer 10 per cent cashback on Easy, 12.5 per cent on Prime and flat 15 per cent on Priority and Burgundy accounts This is a limited period offer applicable to new to bank customers till November 2021.

To avail of these offers, customers need to open an ASAP Digital Savings Account, which can be accessed via the bank's website or mobile app through the Video KYC process. Post account opening, customers will get an instant virtual debit card with which they can start transacting immediately.

They can enjoy the cashbacks for online shopping through ‘Grab Deals’, the Bank’s online marketplace, which gives them a choice to shop across more than 30 brands. The cashback offer benefit will be applicable for 6 months post account opening and the cashback earned will be credited directly to the customer’s account.