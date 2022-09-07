Axis Bank partners PayNearby to allow opening bank accounts at local stores

Enabled by Aadhaar-led authentication (eKYC), the opening of these bank accounts at a nearby local store will ensure easy access, greater convenience and a hassle-free process for customers, a joint statement said. This partnership, the statement said, will empower Axis Bank and PayNearby to reach out to potential customers in remote regions of the country, and address common issues faced by them such as hassle of documentation, long processes, technology, lack of proximity and fear of a formal environment.