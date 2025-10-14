Axis Bank Q2 preview: Margins expected to slip, asset quality offers hope
Subhana Shaikh , Abirami Sekar 6 min read 14 Oct 2025, 06:44 pm IST
Summary
Analysts expect Axis Bank to report the sharpest sequential NIM decline among private lenders, while credit growth holds steady and asset quality offers a silver lining.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
MUMBAI: Axis Bank will set the tone for the banking sector’s September-quarter earnings when it reports results on Wednesday, with analysts expecting another subdued quarter for lenders weighed down by narrowing net interest margins, sluggish deposit growth, and weak treasury gains.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story