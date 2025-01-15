Industry
Axis Bank Q3 profit seen muted; asset quality, deposit growth in focus
Summary
- Q3 is expected to be a weak quarter for lenders, including Axis Bank, as the sector continues to grapple with challenges such as tight liquidity conditions, tempered loan growth, and early warning signs of asset quality stress
Mumbai: Axis Bank Ltd, India's third-largest private sector lender, is expected to report muted profit in the December quarter due to weaker loan growth and rising asset quality stress, particularly in its unsecured loan portfolio.
