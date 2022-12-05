Axis Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today1 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 02:28 PM IST
Axis Bank, one of the top private sector lenders, altered the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 5, 2022. Following the change, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.65% to 6.30%.