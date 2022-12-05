Axis Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today

Axis Bank Non Callable FD Rates

Axis Bank has also revised interest rates on non-callable deposits, where premature withdrawals are not allowed. On deposits of ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00% on accounts maturing in 30 days to 45 days and 6.00% on those maturing in 46 days to 3 months. Deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will fetch an interest rate of 6.30% and those maturing in 6 months to 9 months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.55%. Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.80% on FDs maturing in 9 months to 1 year and an interest rate of 7.20% on those maturing in 1 year to less than 1 year 5 days. On FDs maturing in 1 year 5 days to 3 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.80%.