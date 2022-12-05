Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Industry / Banking /  Axis Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today

Axis Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today

1 min read . 02:28 PM ISTVipul Das
Axis Bank has also revised interest rates on non-callable deposits, where premature withdrawals are not allowed.

  • Axis Bank, one of the top private sector lenders, altered the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits.

Axis Bank, one of the top private sector lenders, altered the interest rates on bulk fixed deposits. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, December 5, 2022. Following the change, the bank is currently providing interest rates on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.65% to 6.30%.

Axis Bank Bulk FD Rates

On deposits of 5 Cr to less than 10 Cr maturing in 7 days to 14 days, the bank is offering an interest rate of 4.65% and on those maturing in 15 days to 45 days, Axis Bank is promising an interest rate of 5.00%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 6 months will fetch an interest rate of 6.00% while those maturing in 6 months to 9 months will fetch an interest rate of 6.35%. Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.40% on FDs maturing in 9 months to 1 year and an interest rate of 7.00% on those maturing in 1 year to 13 months. On FDs maturing in 13 months to 3 years, Axis Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.80% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.30%.

Axis Bank Bulk FD Rates

View Full Image
Axis Bank Bulk FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Axis Bank Bulk FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge

Axis Bank Non Callable FD Rates

Axis Bank has also revised interest rates on non-callable deposits, where premature withdrawals are not allowed. On deposits of 2 Cr to less than 5 Cr, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00% on accounts maturing in 30 days to 45 days and 6.00% on those maturing in 46 days to 3 months. Deposits maturing in 3 months to 6 months will fetch an interest rate of 6.30% and those maturing in 6 months to 9 months will now fetch an interest rate of 6.55%. Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.80% on FDs maturing in 9 months to 1 year and an interest rate of 7.20% on those maturing in 1 year to less than 1 year 5 days. On FDs maturing in 1 year 5 days to 3 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years, the bank is promising an interest rate of 6.80%.

Axis Bank Non Callable FD Rates

View Full Image
Axis Bank Non Callable FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Axis Bank Non Callable FD Rates
Click on the image to enlarge
