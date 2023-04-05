Axis Bank revises FD rates, now promising as high as 8.01% for senior citizens on this tenor

Axis Bank, a major private lender, has altered the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 crore. The bank now offers interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.50% to 7.00% for the general public and from 6.00% to 7.75% for senior citizens. The bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.26% for non-senior citizens and 8.01% for senior citizens on a deposit tenure of 2 years to 30 months. According to the bank's official website, the new fixed deposit interest rates are effective as of 4th April 2023.

