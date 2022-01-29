Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 26 January. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months.

For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives a 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.10%, 1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 25 days the bank is giving 5.25%.

For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.

For deposits for 2 years but less than 30 years Axis Bank gives 5.40% interest.

For long-term deposits maturing in more than 3 years to less than 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹ 2 crore) for general public with effect from 26 January:

7 days to 14 days- 2.50%

15 days to 29 days- 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3.00%

46 days to 60 days 3.00%

61 days < 3 months 3.00%

3 months < 4 months 3.50%

4 months < 5 months 3.50%

5 months < 6 months 3.50%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 %

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11days 5.15%

1 year 11days < 1 year 25days 5.25%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.15%

13 months < 14 months 5.15%

14 months < 15 months 5.15%

15 months < 16 months 5.20%

16 months < 17 months 5.20%

17 months < 18 months 5.20%

18 months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.75%

Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens

Axis Bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

