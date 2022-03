Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 17 March 2022. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.

For deposits for 2 years but less than 30 months, Axis Bank gives 5.40% interest. For long-term deposits maturing in more than 3 years to less than 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.

Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens

Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Earlier, banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank revised their FD interest rates.

