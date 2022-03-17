Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest rates here

Axis Bank revises fixed deposit rates. Check latest rates here1 min read . 10:20 PM IST
- After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 17 March 2022. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 17 March 2022. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years.
After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.
After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest.
For deposits for 2 years but less than 30 months, Axis Bank gives 5.40% interest. For long-term deposits maturing in more than 3 years to less than 5 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40%. And deposits maturing in 5 years to 10 years will fetch you an interest rate of 5.75%.
Axis Bank FD rates for senior citizens
Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Earlier, banks like the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Canara Bank revised their FD interest rates.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!