Axis Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts

Axis Bank FD Rates

The bank is currently giving a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits of 7 days to 29 days, and a 3 per cent interest rate on deposits of 30 days to less than 3 months. Deposits due in 3 to 6 months will now earn a 3.50 per cent interest rate, while deposits maturing in 6 to 9 months will earn a 4.40 per cent interest rate. Axis Bank currently offers a 4.75 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 9 months to 1 year and a 5.25 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 1 year to 15 months. The bank is currently giving a 5.30 per cent interest rate on deposits of 15 months to two years. Fixed deposits maturing in the next two to five years will now return 5.60 per cent, while deposits maturing in the next five to ten years will return 5.75 per cent. Senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 2.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent on deposits ranging from 7 days to 10 years.