Axis Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Check details here
26 Sep 2022
The private sector lender Axis Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk deposits of ₹2 Cr and above. As per the official websites of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 26th September 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.75% to 6.90% for deposits of ₹2 Cr and ₹5 Cr and 4.65% to 6.90% on fixed deposits maturing in ₹50 Cr to ₹100 Cr and above.