Axis Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Check details here

Axis Bank Bulk FD Rates

On deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹50 Cr, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3.75% to 6.90% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. On fixed deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years, the bank will offer a maximum interest rate of 6.90%. On fixed deposits of ₹50 Cr to ₹100 Cr and above the bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 4.65% to 6.90%. whereas on deposits maturing in 1 year to 10 years the bank will offer a maximum interest rate of 6.90%. The "Fixed Deposit Plus" where premature withdrawal is not allowed is subject to these interest rates.