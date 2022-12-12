Axis Bank revises non-callable FD rates, new rates are effective from today2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 04:24 PM IST
Axis Bank has revised its interest rates on non-callable fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr and above. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 12/12/2022. Banks don’t allow customers to make premature withdrawals from non-callable fixed deposits, therefore the depositor must wait until the FD matures before withdrawing the funds.