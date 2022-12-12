Axis Bank has revised its interest rates on non-callable fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹2 Cr and above. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 12/12/2022. Banks don’t allow customers to make premature withdrawals from non-callable fixed deposits, therefore the depositor must wait until the FD matures before withdrawing the funds.

Axis Bank non-callable FD rates

On deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr, the bank is offering an interest rate of 5.00% on FDs maturing in 30 days to 45 days and an interest rate of 6.00% on those maturing in 46 days to 3 months. Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 6.30% on non-callable FDs maturing in 3 months to 6 months and an interest rate of 6.55% on those maturing in 6 months to 9 months. Non-callable FDs maturing in 9 months to 1 year will fetch an interest rate of 6.80% and those maturing in 1 year to 1 year 5 days will now fetch an interest rate of 7.20%. On deposits maturing in 1 year 5 days to 3 years, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7% and on those maturing in 3 years to 10 years, Axis Bank is promising an interest rate of 6.80%.

View Full Image Axis Bank non-callable FD rates (axisbank.com)

Axis Bank non callable NRI deposit rates

Today, Axis Bank also revised interest rates on non-callable NRI deposits. On deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr, the bank is offering an interest rate of 7.20% on FDs maturing in 1 year to 1 year 5 days. On non-callable NRI deposits maturing in 1 year 5 days to 3 years, Axis Bank is promising an interest rate of 7.00% and those maturing in 3 years to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.80%.

Axis Bank raised interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr by 20 bps on November 15, 2022. Fixed-deposit (FD) interest rates have been hiked by the bank by up to 20 basis points to 6.50% for FDs maturing in the next 18 to 3 years and by 15 basis points to 6.40% for FDs maturing in the next 15 to 18 months. On FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank is offering interest rates ranging from 3.50% to 6.50%. Senior citizens will now get a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on deposits maturing in 18 months to 10 years, while the general public will receive a maximum interest rate of 6.50%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author